MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A road in St. Lawrence County is currently closed to traffic.

As of 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, Route 310 in the Town of Madrid closed all lanes. This closure affects traffic between Route 345 and Rutherford Road.

According to officials, this closure was due to a car crash on the road earlier on Thursday Morning.

ABC50 will update this story once the road had been reopened to traffic.