Car crash in Jefferson County kills Fort Drum soldier

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A soldier form Fort Drum was pronounced dead on Wednesday following a car crash in Jefferson County.

New York State Police have confirmed that on September 1 at 9:21 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle roll-over crash that occurred on the Interstate 781 east on-ramp in the town of Pamelia. According to Police, a 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-781 when the operator, identified at Brandon L. Needy, failed to negotiate a curve.

Needy then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to overturn. Needy, age 29, identified as a soldier from Fort Drum, was then pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pamelia Fire Department, North Pole Fire Department and Evans Mills Ambulance. This incident remains under investigation.