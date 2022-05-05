RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are warning of a spike in car thefts in Clinton and Franklin counties.

According to State Police, there have been 31 vehicles stolen in these two counties since August 2021, which is a significant increase compared to prior months.

These thefts involve vehicles both in public parking areas and at private residences. However, NYSP said that in each of the reported vehicle thefts, the car was unlocked with keys left inside.

To avoid these threats, State Police advised drivers to take the following precautions:

Never leave keys inside a vehicle

Always local vehicles, even if at a personal driveway

Never leave a vehicle running

Do not leave valuables, including purses wallets, back cards or personal identification in a car

Park vehicles under a street light or in a well-lit area

New York State Police is also asking the public to report any suspcious activity to law enforcement by calling 911.