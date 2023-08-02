NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced, in a press release, that the State University of New York is now accepting applications for the 2023 Carey Gabay Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship honors the legacy of Carey Gabay, an attorney and public servant who formerly worked in the Governor’s Counsel’s Office, who was a victim of gun violence and was killed in 2015.

“Carey Gabay, a product of the Bronx public schools and a dedicated public servant, represented the New York dream in action and I’m proud that this continued scholarship honors his memory.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The Carey Gabay Memorial Scholarship will once again award full scholarships to five incoming four-year SUNY students who will begin college in the 2023-24 school year.

Now in its eighth year, the five recipient students will have exemplified Gabay’s commitment to social justice, leadership and mentoring as well as his personal story of academic success and overcoming the challenges of an economically disadvantaged background.

The scholarships will cover all costs of attendance including tuition, room and board, college fees, books and supplies and transportation and personal expenses. Scholarship recipients will also participate in a mentoring program.

“The Carey Gabay Scholarship celebrates students that are leaders in their community and are working to make New York a better place to live, work and play,” Governor Kathy Hochul

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply, applications are available here and are due by Friday, September 22.

Conditions In order to be eligible to apply for the scholarship:

The applicant must be a current New York State resident;

The applicant must be an incoming freshman at a State University of New York State-operated campus who will be matriculated and enrolled full-time;

The applicant must demonstrate significant financial need as determined by the completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by submitting a copy of a valid Student Aid Report (SAR)showing the Expected Family Contribution (EFC);

The applicant’s high school record must demonstrate high academic achievement, including a minimum cumulative grade point average of 90;

The applicant must submit an essay regarding challenges overcome during their academic career, as well as their personal commitment to mentoring, leadership and social justice; and

The applicant must submit two letters of recommendation from teachers or community members.

To continue receiving the complete four-year award:

The recipient must maintain full-time enrollment for any semester in which they receive an award;

The recipient must be in good academic standing with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 at the end of their freshmen year and thereafter;

The recipient must adhere to the Student Code of Conduct;

The recipient must demonstrate commitment to social justice and give back to the community by volunteering a minimum of 15 hours per semester. The recipient will be required to submit a statement describing their volunteer activities each year, signed by a supervisor of the agency or organization they served; and

The recipient must continue to demonstrate financial need as determined by the completion of a FAFSA.

“If Carey was still with us, I know how much he would appreciate this program and its work to break down barriers for disadvantaged youth. While Carey’s life was taken to a senseless act of gun violence, his legacy and commitment to public service lives on through this scholarship. Thank you to Governor Hochul for continuing to honor Carey’s life and work.” Founder of the Carey Gabay Foundation Trenelle Gabay

Gabay was raised in public housing and after a successful public high school career in the Bronx, he graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. He was committed to public service and giving back to those around him and while attending Harvard University he ran to become president of his undergraduate student body. Gabay worked in public service, starting in 2011 as assistant counsel to the former governor and continuing as first deputy counsel for the Empire State Development Corporation.