CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A vessel that has become a favorite among ship-watchers in the North Country is making its final journey down the St. Lawrence River.

Cargo bulk carrier “Ojibway” is currently making its final trip down the St. Lawrence Seaway. The ship is set to retire at the end of 2021.

“Ojibway” passes Boldt Castle in Alexandria Bay one final time, December 30, 2021 (photo: Brian Hudon)

(Photo: Jan Byington)

(Photo: Jan Byington) Ojibway passing Bartlett Point in Clayton, New York

“Ojibway” is a Canadian vessel built 69 years ago in 1952. The over 600-foot vessel has a carrying capacity of 18602 tons and has a reported draught of nearly 23 feet.

In the final days of 2021, many local residents shared photos on social media as Ojibway passed them on the St. Lawrence one final time.

Today we say farewell to Ojibway as she passes through the #1000Islands — Michael Folsom, Seaway Ship Watchers Network (@theshipwatcher) December 28, 2021

Ojibway downbound passing Cape Vincent, Wolfe Is, Thursday afternoon 13:15 safe trip , Dec. 30/21 pic.twitter.com/hXusCarSnj — Lynda Crothers (@scubadiver5) December 30, 2021

As Ojibway is making its final journey down the St. Lawrence River, it is one of the last vessels to be in the waterway for the season. The St. Lawrence Seaway will officially be closed to traffic on January 1, 2022.