Caring for a loved one? Jesica of Meadowbrook Terrace tells us about benefits of assisted living

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard sat down with Jesica Nichols of Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility to talk about what the facility offers for members of our community.

Becoming a caregiver for your parents or grandparents can become stressful. Getting medications prepped, shoveling driveways, and managing appointments can takeaway your ability to do routine things like go out for dinner.

This is where Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility can help and lessen that stress while increasing your parents or grandparents ability to socialize with others members in the facility. The facility offers residents their own private space and access to immunizations.

