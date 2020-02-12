Carl from Carthage Area Hospital gives us tips to manage Arthritis pain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard sat down with Carl Petitto from Carthage Area Hospital to discuss tips to manage arthritis pain during the colder winter months.

Carl talks about the benefits and best time to use both heat and ice to reduce stiffness and inflammation in joints during arthritis flare-ups.

Carl recommends using heat in the morning to reduce stiffness from resting your joints all night. Cold or ice can be used to reduce inflammation after using your joints throughout the day.

