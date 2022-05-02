WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carnival Rides and Treats announced on Monday that they will be returning to Watertown for two upcoming weekends.

Carnival Rides and Treats will take place at the Salmon Run Mall from May 6 through May 8 and from May 12 through May 15. The event will open to the public on Friday at 4 p.m. with rides, food, and games available for families to enjoy. The complete schedule and hours of operation for the event are listed below.

Friday, May 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 12: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 13: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 14: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 15: Noon to 5 p.m.

Carnival Rides and Treats is a division of Main Event Amusements which was founded in 2002 in Solvay. Owner and operator of Main Event Amusements Kevin Jankiewicz said they are excited to offer the Carnival to North Country residents once again.

“We are excited to return to Watertown this weekend,” Jankiewicz said. “We had great success last year and look forward to hitting the road with even more rides, games, and new food items this year”.

The rides scheduled to be at the Salmon Run Mall are listed below.

(New) Giant Gondola Wheel

(New) Sea-Ray

(New) Tilt-A-Whirl

(New) The Spyder-Man

(New) Youth Cycles

Giant Slide

Merry Go Round

Scooper Jet

Spinning Apples

Youth Train Ride

Youth Whale Ride

The Avenger

The Scrambler

Giant Swings

Youth Jeep/Cycles

Food that is scheduled to be at Salmon Run Mall is listed below.

Chicken Tenders

Deep Fried Oreos

Gyros (Greek, Chicken)

Deep-Fried Twinkies

Italian Sausage

Funnel Cakes

Philly Cheese Steak

Candy and Carmel Apples

Loaded Fries

Corn Dogs

Fried Cheese on a stick

Cotton Candy

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Ashley Lynn Wine Slushies

Blooming Onions

Ice Cream, Sundaes, Floats

More information about the event can be found on the Carnival Rides and Treats Facebook page.