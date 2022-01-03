CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Carthage Citizen of the Year.

This annual award recognizes a community member who has participated in community activities or been involved in the community in some form. Emphasis will be placed on community activities or involvement during the calendar year 2021.

Nominations should be based on those who “act in a volunteer capacity,” with dedication and a motivation to contribute without any thought of any award,” The Chamber stated.

According to the Chamber, the award is made based on “citizenship” or “contribution in the civic or social welfare activity.” Entries will be based specifically on citizenship, achievements, leadership, dedication and motivation.

Additionally, nominations made for individuals who are in a “paid capacity,” or whose acts are part of their duties will not be considered. No posthumous awards will be given.

The Chamber added that the review board has the right to waive the award in any year where it has felt a suitable nominee has not been presented.

Carthage’s 2021 Citizen of the Year nominations must be filed with the Citizen of the Year Committee before March 7, 2022. Nomination forms can be found on the Chamber website.