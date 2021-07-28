Carthage Are Hospital hosting career fair to fill positions

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital is hosting a career fair on August 17 as a kickstart to fill open positions.

The fair will be held at the Carthage Area Hospital Professional Building located at 3 Bridge Street in Carthage from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital has several jobs available that are both clinical and non-clinical. They are looking for candidates to fill positions in environmental services, home health aides, a registration clerk switchboard operator, ambulette drivers, medical imaging techs, a licensed practical nurse, and registered nurses.

Eliza Dusharm, Assistant Director of Human Resources at Carthage Area Hospital said the career fair will being the process of welcoming new staff to the hospital.

“The goal of the career fair is to speed up the hiring process for both CAH and the applicants.

Applicants will arrive, complete a form with basic information, and be linked up with a manager

for a position they are interested in,” Dusharm said. “The hope is that the interview at the career fair can be

utilized as their official interview for the position. We will also have representatives on-site to

talk about our available benefits.”

The hospital said that appointments are encouraged, but not required.