Carthage Area Chamber lighting up the park for cancer awareness

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage will “let our lights shine.”

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is set to raise awareness for cancer. The event is aiming to support to cancer fights, admire the survivors and honor the taken.

The Chamber plans to light up the Carthage Recreation Park on October 23, 2020. The Chamber has luminary bags available for purchase and is encouraging community members to decorate them with their own personalized messages.

According to the Chamber, bags are available for purchase at Carthage Chamber of Commerce, Carthage Farmer’s Market, Carthage Savings and Loan, Carthage Village Officers, Town of Wilna office and other local businesses.

