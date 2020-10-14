Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 Business award

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local businesses are being awarded for the contributions to North Country communities.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing businesses through their annual Business Awards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual awards dinner was cancelled.

The Chamber recognized Adam Fuller from Fuller Insurance Agency as the Business Person of the Year. Fuller was noted for his community involvement with the Elks/Lions Club, Sons of the American Legion Pots 789 and YMCA Steering committee.

Additional award recipients include Ox Industries as Business of the Year for donating funds to the community, V.E.M. Food Pantry with the Non-Profit Award for supplying food to families during the pandemic and Next Generation Creamery in the New Member Spotlight.

