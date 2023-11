CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for floats for its upcoming Christmas parade set for 6 p.m. Friday, December 1.

This year’s theme is Christmas in Toyland and the entry fee is a non-perishable food item for the VEM Food Pantry.

The chamber is accepting entries for parade floats until Friday, November 24 at 3 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce at (315) 493-3590 or at carthagenychamber@gmail.com.