WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, North Country Orthopaedic Group and their affiliates have announced a pair of new hires on Friday, July 21.

Peter Sinagra was hired as the executive director of the Foundation while Kyle Westlake has come on as the new executive director of marketing and public relations.

Singara took over the executive director role as of Monday, July 10. He 30 brings years of experience to the institutions. Some of these include the New York Mets, New England Patrios, Niagara University and the College of St. Rose.

Westlake is a graduate of Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam. He has over eight years of experience in marketing and public relations and was working as project manager of WSI Digital Marketing in Miami.