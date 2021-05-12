Carthage Area Hospital administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital is on the schedule to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

In partnership with Jefferson County Public Health Service, Carthage Area Hospital is hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible populations on May 19, 2021.

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

The single-dose, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Although appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be welcome for all individuals ages 18 years or older.

The clinics and will be held at the Carthage Area Hospital Conference Room.

Appointment registration for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinics can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health Service website.