Carthage Area Hospital awarded for labor and delivery

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Area has been awarded for their labor and delivery excellence, as well as the only hospital in the North country for receiving the award for three consecutive years.

Carthage Area Hospital was named a recipient of the Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award on August 11, 2020. The award recognized the hospital for providing quality care to mothers during and after labor and delivery.

“I’m extremely proud of our maternity unit for receiving the Labor & Delivery Excellence

Award 3 years in a row,” stated Carthage Area Hospital CEO Rich Duvall. “We pride ourselves in offering a one-of-a-kind experience for growing families and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our nursing staff and providers,”

The hospital stated the specifics of the award include:

Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™ since 2018

Recognized for Superior Performance in Labor and Delivery since 2018

Nation’s Top 5% of Hospitals for Labor and Delivery for 2 Years in a Row

Nation’s Top 10% of Hospitals for Labor and Delivery since 2018

5-Star for Vaginal Delivery since 2017

5-Star for C-Section Delivery for 2 Years in a Row

“Today, expectant parents are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of hospital quality

and understand that it needs to play a factor in selecting where to deliver their baby,” said Brad

Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “The 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence

Award™ recognizes hospitals that provide high quality care for mothers during labor and

delivery, so parents can have confidence in their decision.”

