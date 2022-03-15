CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The date has been changed for an upcoming nursing open house.

Carthage Area Hospital has confirmed that its RN and LPN Open House has been moved up from April 22 and will now be held on Friday, April 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

At this open house, Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses will have the opportunity to meet with CAH Nursing Leadership and tour the facility. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.

“We look forward to this event every year and enjoy meeting with prospective caregivers in the North County. We are excited to talk about our organization and the many opportunities we have to offer. I am confident they will see what a great, family-like atmosphere we foster, as well as the teamwork and professionalism of all the members of the team,” CAH Director of Nursing Steven Olson, RN, MSN, MHA said in a press release.

Interested participants are asked to RSVP by emailing mfulin@cahny.org or call 315-519-5208 no later than Friday, March 25.