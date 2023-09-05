WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Both Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center are dealing with the after-effects of a recent cyberattack from late last week.

Both medical centers had to be placed on diversion due to a cybersecurity issue that was first reported on Thursday, August 31 around 6 p.m. The issues were found by internal IT software that monitors any threats.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the phone outage

may have caused. Rich Duvall, Chief Executive Officer

The phone system was restored on Saturday, September 2, but out-patient appointments for Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6 have been rescheduled as the hospitals continue to recover.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the state Department of Health, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services were all notified about the security breach.