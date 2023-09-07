WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and North Country Orthopedic Group are continuing to deal with the repercussions of a cyber attack over the weekend.

A Wednesday, September 6 press release said the medical centers are continuing to reschedule appointments that were set for Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8. The measures are being taken in order to help with system recovery and ensure system integrity.

All patients that need to move their appointments will be contacted by the hospital. Dialysis, wound care and cancer treatments will still go on as scheduled. Cardiology lab and blood draws will be rescheduled.

The phone system was restored on Saturday, September 2, but out-patient appointments for Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6 were rescheduled as the hospitals continue to recover.