Carthage Area Hospital employee celebrates 40th year, earns 2021 Employee of Year award

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital has named a longstanding employee as its 2021 Employee of the Year.

Carthage Area Hospital announced on Tuesday that Billing Clerk, Judy MacCue, was peer-selected anonymously as 2021 Employee of the Year. This was presented to MacCue during National Hospital Week in May.

According to CAH, MacCue began her career at the hospital at the age of 19 and held the role as a switchboard operator, and has been a Carthage resident her whole life. She will celebrate her 40th anniversary with the Hospital in 2021.

“We were thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment with Judy and reflect upon the impression

made by such dedication and longevity,” stated Director of Revenue Cycle Carrie Bova. “She is a warm and welcoming face or voice to all. Her commitment and longevity are remarkable. Judy exemplifies our new motto ‘WE are Carthage’ and takes great pride in her efforts to achieve sustainability and secure a healthy future for both the hospital and the community which it serves.”

Employee of the Year selection is peer-based and limited to a pool of candidates who were

selected as Employees of the Quarter during the year. Criteria include embodiment of the

organization’s core values of accountability, compassion, customer service, professionalism, and

teamwork.

Judy MacCue was one of six employees selected to win Employee of the Year. MacCue was gievn a plaque, engraved clock, bouquet of flowers and chocolate.

Carthage Area Hospital’s 2021 Employee of the Year celebration was held on May 13, 2021.