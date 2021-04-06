Carthage Area Hospital employee retires after over 3 decades of service

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A longtime Carthage Area Hospital employee is being celebrated for her over three decades of service.

Carthage Area Hospital’s Dorothy Susice officially retired from CAH on March 26 after 37 years of service. According to the Hospital, Susice worked on the hospital’s former Skilled Nursing Unit for 4 our of her 37 years.

Susic first started as an Aide, then became a unit coordinator for 23 years before the unit was closed in 2017. She then transitioned over to Medical Records where she ended her career as a medical records clerk.

“Dorothy was a ray of sunshine in the HIM department,” said Carthage Area Hospital Registration and HIM Supervisor Tina Woodfolk. “She had an exemplary attitude toward her work duties and uplifted her coworkers. She will be greatly missed by all.”

To celebrate Susic’s retirement, Carthage Area Hospital held a socially-distant retirement ceremony in the final week of March 2021.