Carthage Area Hospital experiencing phone line issues

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital confirmed on Monday morning that it is currently experiencing phone line issues.

Carthage Area Hospital Foundation Director of Marketing Taylour L. Scanlin reported that this is impacting both the Hospital and its outlying clinics as the phone lines are not working at this time.

According to Scanlin, the hospital is working with it phone system vendor and there are staff members onsite working to resolve the issue.

“We will keep everyone updated as the situation evolves. Please check our social media pages

for the most up-to-date information,” stated Scanlin.

No estimated time of repair has been confirmed as of 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021.