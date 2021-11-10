Carthage Area Hospital hosting Diabetes Awareness Webinar

A woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Area Hospital will be hosting a free Diabetes Awareness Webinar on November 30 at 12 p.m. in honor of National Diabetes Month. According to the hospital’s website, the event will take place on google meet and last an hour.

Community Engagement Series Coordinator Dave Gunderson stressed the importance of diabetes awareness.

“According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, an estimated 30.3 million people in the United States have diabetes, and about 84.1 million Americans aged 18 and older have prediabetes,” Gunderson said. “We’re fortunate to have 3 exceptional speakers for this event who can help guide our participants through management of the disease, as well as how to prevent it.”

The webinar will feature key speakers including Carthage Area Hospital Podiatrist, Dr. Jason Forni, Carthage Area Hospital’s Director of Community Nutrition and Diabetes Education, Carly Draper, RD, CDN, CDE, and Clinical Pharmacist Christopher Bradley, PharmD, RPh, MBA. More information on the speakers can be found on the hospital’s website.

Those interested in attending can register online. Registered residents will receive a Google Meet link will the morning of the event.