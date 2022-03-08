CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to engage with local health professionals at Carthage Area’s Hospital’s doctor-led walking event.

The hospital’s “Walk with a Doc” event will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Carthage Park. Participants will have the opportunity to attend a provider meet and greet starting at 9 a.m. followed by a 5K walk at 10 a.m.

Community Engagement Series Coordinator Dave Gunderson said he’s excited for the hospital staff to have the opportunity to engage with the community through the event.

“‘Walk with a Doc,’ is a great opportunity to jump-start our health in a safe, fun, environment,” Gunderson said. “This event will add a new element to our already established Community Engagement Series. Our hope is that it will be a place to get some steps, learn about health, and meet new friends.”

One of the doctors featured at the event will be Doctor of Physical Therapy and Director of Physical Therapy at CAH Cheryl Tousant, PT, DPT. She said she is looking forward to connecting with the community.

“I am very much looking forward to participating in this event. We have this unique opportunity to practice the fact that movement has so many health benefits,” Tousant said. “Using the phrase ‘if exercise could be bottled into a medication, it would be the #1 most-prescribed pharmaceutical,’ we can start by attending this walk and moving our bodies towards a healthier future, together.”

Those interested in attending the 5K event can register online on the Carthage Area Hospital website. Future “Walk with a Doc” events are scheduled for Saturday, June 25, and Saturday, September 24.