Carthage Area Hospital LPN retires following 29 years of service

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital has announced the retirement of a longtime LPN.

Carthage Area Hospital officially announced that LPN Nancy Brown is retiring after 29 years of service to the hospital.

According to CAH, Brown worked in a range of departments from the Emergency Room, Skilled Nursing Room, Medical and Surgical and most recently, Acute Inpatient Unit.

“Nancy’s dedication to our organization and the patients she compassionately cared for in our

community is second to none,” stated Registered Nurse and Director of Nursing Steve Olson. “She is an exceptional nurse and employee. We will miss her. Thank you Nancy for all your hard work and service to our organization.”

Additionally Carthage Area Hospital released a statement from Brown following a small socially-distanced retirement ceremony.

When asked to work for Carthage for 29 years, Brown stated, “it’s like family. We’re there to support each other. It’s been a wonderful place to work with a wonderful group of people”

