Carthage Area Hospital Maternity Unit receives ‘Safe Sleep’ bags for new local parents

Abbie Atwood, OB RN; Elizabeth King, RN, OB Nurse Manager; Brooke Pate, Director of Maternal and Infant Health Services, NCPPC; Haizey Dudash, OB RN; Kim Moore, Community Health Worker, NCPPC; and Kaitlyn Mesler, Community Health Worker, NCPPC. (photo: Carthage Area Hospital)

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local organizations and health leaders are stepping up to prevent premature deaths among infants.

The North Country Prenatal Perinately Council donated 50 “Safe Bags” bags to the Carthage Area Hospital Maternity Unit this week. This was to raise awareness for Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death, otherwise known as “SIDS,” Awareness Month.

Addressing the month of advocacy, NCPPC’s Director of Maternal and Infant Health Services Brooke Pate stated that babies should never be “along on their back in a crib.”

“The sleep bags we’re providing today are a good way to educate parents on what babies should and shouldn’t be wearing to sleep,” Pate said in a press release.

According to the U.S. Breastfeeding Committee, approximately 3,500 infants die annually in the United States from sleep-related infant deaths. This includes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Each bag donated by the NCPPC includes program brochures, a beanie, ABCs of Safe Sleep, Sleep Baby Safe and Snug Book, and safe sleep bags, which include a home safety checklist.

These bags will now be distributed to new parents at Carthage Area Hospital in the coming weeks.