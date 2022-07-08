CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital’s OBGYN Clinic, Women’s Way to Wellness has brand new doppler ultrasounds.

In total, six new doppler ultrasounds were recently purchased for the clinic. Doppler ultrasounds use sound waves to detect the movement of blood vessels.

They are specifically used to monitor blood circulation during pregnancy in the baby, uterus and placenta.

According to CAH OBGYN Clinic Manager Cassandra Beardslee, these machines are critical for high-risk pregnancies where there is concern regarding the baby’s condition.

“The doppler ultrasounds are a necessary tool to provide peace of mind, early detection, and the best care possible directly in the clinic,” Beardslee said in a press release. We are able to give our mothers reassurance by hearing their baby’s heartbeat at every appointment. We are incredibly thankful for the donations that allow us to update our equipment and provide the highest quality of care to our patients and community.”

Ultrasounds were purchased with funds donated from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program and the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation. Stewart’s Holiday Match Program funding is awarded to support children under 18 yeas old.