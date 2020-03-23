Carthage Area Hospital opens new COVID-19 hotline

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital opened a COVID-19 hotline on March 23 for anyone who has questions regarding the coronavirus.

The hotline is staffed by registered nurses and is available daily from 9am-7pm by calling 315-519-5497. The hotline is for coronavirus-related questions only, not for patients seeking medical attention otherwise.

Patients seeking medical care at Carthage Area Hospital should call the main line at 315-493-1000 prior to their visit.

The second positive case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County was confirmed on March 22 and was identified as an employee of Carthage Area Hospital.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in New York State is now up to 20,875. More than 5,700 of those cases are new from Sunday. The number of deaths in New York State related to coronavirus is now 157.

