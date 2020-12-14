Carthage Area Hospital receives grant from Allstate Foundation, recognizes service of local agent

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital has received a grant from the Allstate Foundation.

The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation has received a grant from the Allstate Foundation’s “Helping Hands” program. According to Carthage Area Hospital, the $500 grant is in “honor of community service provided by Independent Agent Adam J. Fuller of Fuller Insurance Agency, Inc.,

Carthage and Canton.”

Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and Marketing Executive Director Taylour L. Scanlin commented on the service Fuller has provided.

“Adam has been instrumental in helping to continue the Foundation’s success with his

innumerable hours of community service over the years,” stated Scanlin. “He has stepped into leadership roles planning one of our largest events we host and always lends a ‘helping hand,” when we need it most. We’re incredibly appreciative of this grant and Adam’s continued support of our

organization.”

According to CAH, Fuller served on the Foundation Board of Directors for ten years; from 2007 to 2017. Currently, Fuller is a member of the Carthage Area Hospital Board of Directors and the Meadowbrook Terrace Board of Directors.

Fuller also shared a statement regarding the “Helping Hands” grant.

“I am so thankful that Allstate has awarded the Helping Hands Grant on my behalf,” Adam

Fuller. “Allstate continues to support and recognize the volunteer efforts of their

local agents and that makes me especially proud of our agency’s longstanding relationship with

them.”

