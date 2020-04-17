Carthage Area Hospital reducing workforce by 20 percent

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital has announced a 20% reduction in staff through unpaid leave amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures include temporary salary reductions, placing employees on unpaid leave and reduced work hours. A total of 83 employees will be affected. The hospital’s senior team, managers, and medical staff have agreed to salary reductions.

According to a release from the hospital, employees were notified on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

Many U.S. hospitals and health systems have experienced a drastic decline in patient volumes due to the reduction of elective surgeries and procedures, which has taken a harsh hit on annual revenue.

“This was a difficult decision that was not made lightly. It will ensure the long-term viability of the hospital during this turbulent time we’re all experiencing. We need to remain financially stable. This is designed to be a temporary solution while continuing to meet the health care needs of the community, said Rich Duvall, Carthage Area Hospital CEO.

In the interim, the hospital plans on utilizing some employees in other areas of need. The hospital submitted their application for the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program.

The hospital stated in the release that employees on unpaid leave will not experience any disruption in their health insurance benefits. The length of unpaid leave is undetermined at this time.

