Carthage Area Hospital Rural Health Clinic project to be completed by fall 2021

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital confirmed on Monday that it is continuing its new hospital replacement project trajectory.

According to Carthage Area Hospital, several modular structures were recently placed at the hospital’s Rural Health Clinic site. This is where the Carthage Walk-In Clinic is currently located at 22075 Constitution Drive in Carthage.

Carthage Area Hospital Chief Executive Officer Richard Duvall confirmed that this will help the facility expand its primary care “footprint.”

“In continuation of our hospital replacement project, we will be expanding our footprint with a

new attachment to our Walk-In Clinic/RHC site,” stated Duvall. “This will allow for expanded primary care services in our area.”

The Carthage Area Hospital Rural Health Clinic project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.