Carthage Area Hospital shares breast cancer awareness webinar

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital held their “Think Pink” webinar on October 28 to help spread breast cancer awareness.

The webinar’s speakers included Breast Care Community Liaison Elizabeth Wende and MPA Salena M. Sachman. The two provided valuable information on the importance of screening and knowing your breast density. Carthage Area Hospital’s Director of Community Nutrition and Diabetes Education, Carly Draper, RD, CDN, CDE also spoke at the webinar and discussed Nutrition and Breast Cancer Reduction.

Sachman stressed the importance of breast cancer awareness and the information residents could gain from watching the webinar.

“Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer in American women (aside from skin). It’s not just a disease of older women. 1 in 6 women ages 40-49 are diagnosed with breast cancer,” Sachman said. “That’s why beginning annual mammograms at the age of 40 is so crucial. Annual screening mammograms give doctors the opportunity to evaluate your breasts on a consistent basis to see if there are any changes, which could represent early breast cancer. When found early, breast cancer is curable.”

Although the event happened on October 28 the hospital has made the webinar available for those who missed it on their youtube channel. More information on the event and other resources can be found on the Carthage Area Hospital’s website.