Carthage Area Hospital streamlining hiring process through upcoming LPN Career fair

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming career fair will streamline the hiring process for candidates in the health care field.

Carthage Area Hospital is hosting a Licensed practical nurse, LPN, career fair on Monday March 8, 2021. The fair scheduled for March 8 invites LPN’s to explore job openings with the hospital, interview with managers and streamline the hiring process.

According to CAH Clinic Director Jerian O’Dell current opening include LPN positions at Women’s Way to Wellness, OB/GYN; Carthage Family Health Center, Primary Care; Carthage Pediatric Clinic, Pediatrics; and the Carthage Area Hospital Neurosurgical Clinic, Neurosurgical.

However, O’Dell shared there is always room for growth.

“While you do get hired into one position and have a home base, we have a lot of additional specialties that LPN can go and train for” shared O’Dell.

Adding, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a brand new LPN, right out of school or if you’ve been an LPN for 20 years. We like to interview all and make sure that we’re really considering everybody.”

The Carthage Area Hospital LPN Clinic will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carthage Family Health Center conference room.

All interested participants will be required to register prior to the event no later than March 5, 2021 and bring their resume. To reserve a time slot, attendees have been instructed to call 315-713-5287 or email edusharm@cahny.org.

Watch the full Q&A style interview with Carthage Area Hospital in the player above.