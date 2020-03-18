Carthage Area Hospital suspends all visitations unless medically necessary

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital is suspending all hospital visitations, unless medically necessary, at the direction of the New York State Department of Health.

Only visitors essential to the care of patients will be permitted. All visitors meeting the exceptions will be screened for symptoms and potential exposure to COVID-19.

The hospital announced changes to their visitation policy earlier this week, but has restricted visitation even further due to coronavirus epidemic.

