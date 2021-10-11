Carthage Area Hospital ‘Think Pink’ Breast Cancer event goes virtual

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A community engagement series returning to the North Country will go virtual this month.

Carthage Area Hospital announced on Monday that its Community Engagement Series will return on October 28 with its “Think Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness event. However, this year, the event will take a virtual form.

“This alternative allows us to host this educational event safely,” Community Engagement Series Coordinator Dave Gunderson said in a press release. “We know how much our attendees look forward to this event each year and we found a way to continue bringing critical information to our community,”

According to CAH, this year’s guest speaker at the event will include Elizabeth Wende Breast Care Community Liaison Salena M. Sachman, MPA, who will provide information on the importance of self-screening.

“Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer in American women, aside from skin. It’s not just a disease of older women. 1 in 6 women ages 40-49 are diagnosed with breast cancer,” Sachman noted. “That’s why beginning annual mammograms at the age of 40 is so crucial. Annual screening mammograms gives doctors the opportunity to evaluate your breasts on a consistent basis to see if there are any changes, which could represent early breast cancer. When found early, breast cancer is curable.”

Additionally, Carthage Area Hospital Director of Community Nutrition and Diabetes Education Carly Draper, RD, CND, CDE will discuss nutrition and breast cancer reduction at the event.

Carthage Area Hospital’s “Think Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness Event will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on October 28 on Google Meet. Visit the hospital’s website to register.