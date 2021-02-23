Carthage Area Hospital to host upcoming career fair for Licensed Practical Nurses

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming career fair will invite licensed practical nurses to explore a variety of job openings.

Carthage Area Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will host a Licensed Practical Nursing Career Fair for interested applicants. The fair scheduled for March 8 invites LPN’s to explore job openings with the hospital.

Current LPN job openings with Carthage Area Hospital include positions at Women’s Way to Wellness, OB/GYN; Carthage Family Health Center, Primary Care; Carthage Pediatric Clinic, Pediatrics; and the Carthage Area Hospital Neurosurgical Clinic, Neurosurgical.

Indiviuals must meet the following qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited school of nursing and current licensure, or eligibility for licensure in New York State

One to three years of relevant experience preferred

All interested participants will be required to register prior to the event no later than March 5, 2021 and bring their resume. To reserve a time slot, attendees have been instructed to call 315-713-5287 or email edusharm@cahny.org.

The Carthage Area Hospital LPN Career Fair will be held at the Carthage Family Health Center conference room from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 8, 2021.