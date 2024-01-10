WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Carthage Area Hospital is trying to do its part in stopping upper respiratory diseases.

In an announcement made on social media, Carthage Area Hospital has temporarily reinstated masking for staff, visitors, and patients in patient care areas with a high emphasis on those experiencing respiratory symptoms.

The hospital said its in response to the increased prevalence of COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory-related illnesses.

This warning includes patient rooms, hallways, and elevators. The hospital thanked the community for understanding and its commitment to a healthy community.