Carthage Area Hospital to suspend vistations starting Tuesday

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital has announced an update to their visitation policy following COVID-19 case uptick.

Carthage Area Hospital announced on Monday that all visitations to the hospital and assisted living facility will be suspended starting October 27. According to the Hospital, this is in response to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Exceptions to this suspension will include patient support persons or family members or legal representative of patients in imminent end-of-life situations.

CAH also stated that their Beaver River School Based Health Center will remain temporarily closed until the school district reopens for in-person instructions.

