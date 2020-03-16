Carthage Area Hospital updates visitor, patient guidelines

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health (DOH), has instituted new visitor restrictions for patients under their care.

The new guidelines are:

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older

Patients should not have more than 2 visitors at ONE time. This does NOT mean more visitors can stay in the waiting area.

It is encouraged to limit patient visitation if you experience any of the following symptoms: Fever Cough Shortness of breath



Anyone with any symptoms listed above are asked to call the CAH Emergency Room prior to arriving at the hospital.

Carthage Area Hospital is still taking appointments at various locations across the North Country to assist in providing personalized care to local patients.

The Hospital’s assisted-living facility, Meadowbrook Terrace, located at 21957 Cole Road in Carthage, is restricting visitors. Family members and loved ones should contact the administrator, Lyn Smith at 315-519-1246 with any questions.

All Carthage Area Hospital School Based Health Centers will remain open during this time to provide medical and mental health services to students enrolled in the program. If your child is not enrolled in the school based health program, you can call one of the following phone numbers associated with your student’s school:

Beaver River Central School Based Health Center: 315-346-3306

Carthage High School Based Health Center: 315-493-5070

Carthage Middle School Based Health Center: 315-493-5075

LaFargeville Central School Based Health Center: 315-519-5415

Parents and age-appropriate enrolled students are required to call ahead to schedule an appointment. Once you arrive to your appointment, call the clinic and a staff member will meet you at the determined entrance as the doors will be locked. You will be escorted directly to the clinic.

Visitor restrictions include:

The clinic will see one patient at a time

No siblings are permitted

One parent/guardian permitted per visit

Students enrolled in Carthage High School or Carthage Middle School Based Health Centers are being told that all medical and mental health appointments should be scheduled through the Carthage Middle School Clinic.

