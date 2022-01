CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital welcomed their first baby of the new year on January 3.

A Lowville couple welcomed their baby named Loretta Ray Ryan at 8:18 a.m. on Monday morning. She weighed in at 6 pounds and 5.2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

The Lowville family received a gift basket from the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce with several items donated by local businesses. Loretta is the third child of parents Victoria and Patrick Ryan.