Carthage Area Hospital welcomes four new social workers

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four Licensed Master Social Workers will be joining the clinical staff at Carthage Area Hospital.

The four social workers will include Stephanie Smith, LMSW, Jaclyn Swearingen, LMSW, Richard Leone, LMSW, and Megan Smith, LMSW. The Director of Outpatient Clinics Jerian O’Dell said he was excited to have the four professionals join their team.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Stephanie, Rick, Megan, and Jackie to our mental health services team,” O’Dell said. “Their education, experience, and commitment to our local communities is an incredible asset to our organization and the clients they serve. Their passion for improving the lives and mental health of others is evident in how they care for clients. It is a pleasure to welcome them to Carthage Area Hospital.”

In a press release from the hospital, they provided a brief history of each of their new employees. According to the release, Stephanie Smith received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Troy University in 2019 and her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Nazareth College in 2021.

Smith is from Adams and now lives close by in Adams Center. Smith currently provides therapy services to students enrolled at the Carthage Middle School-Based Health Clinic.

Leone provides therapy services at Carthage Behavioral Health and grew up locally in Watertown. He remained in the area and currently lives in Watertown with his family.

Swearingen received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology and Psychology from Florida State University in 2015 and her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Florida State University in 2017. She is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and currently lives in LaFargeville. She provides therapy services to students enrolled at the LaFargeveille School-Based Health Clinic.

The last addition is Megan Smith. She completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the State University at Plattsburgh in 2017 and her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Nazareth College in 2021.

Before working at Carthage Area Hospital, she provided mental health therapy for co-occurring disorders. She now provides therapy services at Carthage Behavioral Health.

More information on the behavioral health and school-based health clinic social workers can be found on the Carthage Area Hospital website.