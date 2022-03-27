CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Area Hospital is welcoming Whitney Smith, PA-C to their staff.

According to the Hospital, Smith has six years of pediatric experience in outpatient private practice and newborn nurseries. She is taking on the new positions after recently moving to the North Country from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Smith is originally from Concord, North Carolina, and completed her Bachelors of Science in Chemistry with a Spanish minor from Davidson College in 2009. She went on to graduate with her Masters of Physician Assistant Studies from Methodist University in 2015.

After completing her education, Smith began her Physician Assistant career at Cross Creek Pediatrics. From there, she gained experience at Kids First Pediatrics before moving to the North Country. Outside of work, Smith enjoys traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with her family according to a press release from the Hospital.

Carthage Area Hospital Outpatient Clinic Director Jerian O’Dell said she is looking forward to having Smith join their team.

“Whitney is a fantastic addition to our Pediatrics team. She’s a very attentive and compassionate provider. Her expertise and enthusiasm for caring for children are sure to make her a valuable asset to our pediatric patients and the organization,” O’Dell said. “It is a pleasure to welcome Whitney to Carthage Area Hospital and to the North Country.”

In her new position, Smith will assist the Carthage Pediatric Clinic which treats the illnesses and injuries that occur in children and provide the care and attention each patient needs, from newborns to adolescents. The Clinic performs procedures including physical exams, sick visits, vaccinations, and more. More information about the Clinic and Smith can be found on the Carthage Area Hospital website.