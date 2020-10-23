Carthage Area Hospital welcomes new physicians assistant

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new physicians assistant has joined the Carthage Area Hospital team.

Carthage Area Hospital has announced that Physician Assistant Brittany Schwartz will be joining their medical staff. Schwartz is set to provide care at the Carthage Pediatric Clinic.

According to Carthage Area Hospital, Schwartz received her Bachelor’s of Science in biology from SUNY Geneseo in 2014, and completed her Masters in Science in physician assistant studies at Clarkson University in 2020.

Her clinical experience includes working in Strong Medical Center, Canton Potsdam Hospital and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

“We are thrilled that Brittany has joined the Carthage Pediatrics’ family. Her fresh perspective,

skills, and talents are a great addition to our team and we look forward to the relationships that

she will build with our patients and their families,” said Hospital Clinic Manager Cassandra Beardslee.

Additionally, Schwartz expressed her excitement to join the staff.

Brittany Schwartz, PA stated, “I am very excited about joining the Carthage pediatric team. I look forward to getting to know my patients and their families, and providing a familiar face they can rely on for their medical care during this challenging time.”

