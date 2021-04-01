Carthage Area Hospital’s 6th annual ‘Sing Your Heart Out’ karaoke contest to benefit American Heart Association

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you love karaoke?

Come out and join Carthage Area Hospital’s sixth annual “Sing Your Heart Out” Karaoke Contest on April 22, 2021, all while supporting the American Heart Association.

According to CAH, the 2020 event had 10 singers and 25 spectators and was successful in generating nearly $500 for the American Heart Association.

This years event will take a virtual form and will include awards for “Best Solo Performance” and “Most Entertaining.” The contest will be hosted by Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and Marketing Executive Director Taylor Scanlin and judged by a three-person panel of local “celebrity” judges.

Judges for the 2021 event include North Country Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team Chair and Supervisor of Retail Marketing Loyalty at Kinney Drugs Melissa Bianco, Watertown Lyric Theater President Jonathan Cole, President and ABC50’s Alex Hazard.

The general public is also invited to attend and enjoy a night of entertainment.

Admission for singers and spectators requires a $10 or more donation by texting “NCHW” to

41444 and indicate “karaoke” in the note section. Next, they must send their RSVP to

NorthCountryHeartWalk@heart.org with their name, email, phone number and song choice.

Deadline for admission is April 20, 2021 and a Zoom link will be emailed to attendees before the event.