Carthage businesses offer lunch program to show appreciation to employees, support local restaurants

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Carthage businesses have launched a local lunch program to show their appreciation to employees during the coronavirus epidemic.

Carthage Area Hospital and Carthage Savings & Loan Association recognized the impact the pandemic has had on local restaurants and the local economy and wanted to provide a solution, while showing their appreciation to their workforce.

Employees who participate in the program will be charged a minimal fee per lunch order and each institution will cover the remainder of the expense.

Carthage Hospital employees will have the ability to order through an online interface by 10:30am each day, due to the size of the institution. Orders will then be sent to the hospital’s dietary department where they will make the phone calls to each participating restaurant for ordering.

Carthage Area Hospital employees will be charged $3 per order while the hospital covers the rest.

Participating restaurants include the Whistle Stop Tavern, Church Street Diner, Stefano’s Pizzeria, R NEK A D’WOODS CAFÉ and Jreck Subs.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our employees and this program offers an opportunity for us to say ‘thanks,” as well as assist local businesses during this time,” said Rob Bloom, Carthage Area Hospital CFO.

Carthage Savings & Loan is hosting “Takeout Thursdays,” in which a local restaurant is chosen to order from each week while the bank picks up the tab. For the rest of the week, employees who order from local restaurants will be given $3 back for their order from the bank.

The program will run for a few weeks and will be reevaluated as restaurant dining limitations are lifted.

“The phrase ‘we are all in this together,’ has never been truer. We are here for each other! Let’s support each other and get through this together, said Thomas Piche, President of Carthage Savings & Loan.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.