Carthage Central School District switches to remote learning for 2 weeks

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction for all students.

Carthage Central School District updated their website on Tuesday with remote learning plans for PreK, elementary, middle school and high school students. Following these postings, District Administration confirmed that the District will switch to remote learning for two weeks.

The District notified parents on Tuesday.

The Carthage Central School District officially switched to remote instruction on January 19 and plans to return to their hybrid model on February 2, 2021.

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Carthage Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Black River Elementary 4 6 10 Carthage Elementary 2 4 6 West Carthage Elementary 5 3 8 Carthage Middle School 16 18 34 Carthage Senior High School 9 13 22 Total 80

