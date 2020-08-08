Carthage Central School District to hold virtual surplus auction

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Central School District is holding a surplus auction.
As posted on their website, the district is accepting bids for items no longer through Auctions International.
Items include:
- Kabota mower,
- Cedar, pressure treated and pine planks
- Stove
- Refrigerator
- Pool pump
- Weed eaters
- Pressure washers
- Welder
Community members are encouraged to bit on items online through August 12.
A full list of items can be found on the district website.
