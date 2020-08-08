Carthage Central School District to hold virtual surplus auction

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Central School District is holding a surplus auction.

As posted on their website, the district is accepting bids for items no longer through Auctions International.

Items include:

  • Kabota mower,
  • Cedar, pressure treated and pine planks
  • Stove
  • Refrigerator
  • Pool pump
  • Weed eaters
  • Pressure washers
  • Welder 

Community members are encouraged to bit on items online through August 12.

A full list of items can be found on the district website.

