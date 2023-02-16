CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nowadays school-aged children deal with a lot of stress.

But four new furry faces at the Carthage Central School District have helped students smile a bit more. This year, the District launched its first-ever therapy dog program.

Carthage’s Board of Education approved the program last year after Superintendent Jennifer Premo tasked a group of students to research the benefits of therapy dogs. Teachers and staff then volunteered for the program, either with their own dog, or a new puppy.

“We have seen some really good results with students who may be struggling, maybe sad for certain reasons, they may be struggling with behaviors and the presence of a therapy dog has really helped a lot,” Premo said.

Along with the personal dogs of Black River Elementary Reading Teacher Sheri Philips and Carthage Elementary School Special Education Teacher Kalie Shanahan, two puppies were donated to the program, including a labrador retriever named “Halley” and a labradoodle named “Mr. Red.”

Carthage High School Chemistry and Biology Teacher Mike Pierce adopted Halley and Middle School Special Education Teacher Kelly Judy adopted Mr. Red.

All pups were required to undergo six weeks of training. But a therapy dog differs from a service dog. These four can interact with all students, which oftentimes includes playing and cuddling.

“Counselors will bring students down who just need a hug,” Special Education Teacher Kelly Judy said. “A kid can just hug on him and they love it. He loves it and there’s no judgment.”

Many teachers have also said that the dogs help to motivate students.

“I teach struggling readers and they bring books home every day,” Philips, who owns ‘Oliver,’ explained. “For every book they return, they get a punch on a punch card. After they get ten punches, they can choose from a treasure box, or they can read with Oliver. Quite often, they choose to read with him.”

Also embracing their name, the therapy dog program has already helped students in crisis situations.

“Being able to pet her and sit with her and take a moment to get themselves back together is great,” Shanahan who owns Daisy shared. “We have some students that might elope from the classroom or even leave the classroom and go somewhere else. Daisy’s been able to entice them back to their classroom.”

And with Carthage serving a large military population, the dogs bring smiles to students when they are most needed.”

“[Halley] really wants to just be there for people, so she kind of just picks up on people’s emotions and sits at people’s feet to let them pet her and provide that kind of comfort,” Pierce explained.

All helping to make the Carthage Central School District happier, one paw at a time.