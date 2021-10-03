Carthage Chamber asking community to ‘Think Pink’ at luminary event

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Cancer Memorial Service on October 22. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Carthage State Street Park.

The goal of the memorial is to support the fighters, admire the survivors, and honor the taken by lighting up the park with luminaries. Residents can purchase a luminary bag for $2 at the Village of Carthage offices, Wilna offices, West Carthage offices, Carthage Savings and Loan, or the Chamber Office.

Those who purchase a bag are asked to decorate it, and then return it to wherever they purchased it from before October 20 so it can be included in the event. Residents can also show their support by sponsoring a tree for $25. The money will go towards decorations and will be dedicated to the family or business name that sponsored it.

General donations will be accepted to help light and decorate the park for the event. A recording of the event will be available on Facebook for those who cannot attend.