CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new school year and a new vision.

For the first time in decades, the Carthage Central School District has rewritten its mission statement.

The statement reads:

Our mission is to educate and empower all learners, thus creating a community of caring and collaborative citizens who achieve excellence toward their future.

It was a year-long process to form the new mission. The District took community feedback during the 2022-2023 school year and worked with a committee of school representatives to form the new mission and vision statement.

Carthage CSD Board of Education President Sean McHale said in a statement, that the process was a success.

“The collaborative effort put forth by all stakeholder groups, students, staff, teachers and community members truly defined what CCSD wanted to convey as to the vision and preparation needed for our students to become productive community citizens taking from the past preparing for the future to achieve their educational goals and societal goals,” McHale stated.

Shira Parnes, a Carthage High School Senior sat on this committee. She explained that she and her peers were able to give insight into what post-pandemic schooling looks like.

“One of my favorite parts about the vision statement reflects this because the first sentence talks about how we learn from our past,” Parnes expressed. “We analyze it, we look at our weaknesses to improve them, but we also better our strengths.”

“I believe this is a very important part because of the past five years,” she added. “And because of how self-reflection can improve our future.”

The committee also decided to focus the mission and vision on three priorities. This included student success, community connections, and health, wellness and safety.

According to Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Premo, the new vision, mission statement and priorities all align with the District’s strategic plan.

“As we look to future capital projects, as we look to future curriculum decisions, as we think about anything that faces our school district, this mission and vision statement, along with our newly adopted board priorities, will frame the work that we do moving forward,” Premo explained.

Carthage has already put these priorities to use. Premo said it’s been successful in addressing teen vaping.

The District recently worked with Pivot Prevention Health Services in Watertown and now has substance abuse counselors available in schools.

“We’ve always had substance abuse counselors here on staff, but we were able to add to that and work with our community partnership through Pivot to increase the counselors here in the District,” Premo said. “But in addition to adding that support to students, we’re also looking at being able to add that support for parents and families.”

Students said these examples are how the new vision will better Carthage for the future.

“Our mission and vision, in fact, includes how we hope to give opportunities to all students because of this insight,” Parnes expressed.

Read the full letter to the community below: